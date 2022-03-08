Capito, Manchin announce new school bus funding

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced three West Virginia school systems will receive funding from the EPA’s 2021 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act School Bus Rebate Awards.

The program works to fund the replacement of old diesel school buses with new electric, diesel, gasoline, propane, or compressed natural gas school buses meeting current emission standards.

“As an original sponsor and supporter of the reauthorized program, I’m excited to see West Virginia receive a total of 12 new school buses with the help of DERA,” Senator Capito said. “DERA is an example of bipartisan, reasonable policy that works. These new buses will be better for the environment and public health.”

“Every West Virginian deserves clean air to breathe, and this investment in clean school buses for Upshur, Lincoln and Barbour counties is great news for our state,” Senator Manchin said. “These new buses will emit fewer pollutants linked with asthma and lung damage and will help with better air quality across the Mountain State, all while safely taking young West Virginians to and from school every day. I will continue to work with the EPA to protect communities across West Virginia for generations to come.”

The following are the individual awardees:

Barbour County Schools – $40,000 to help purchase two buses

Lincoln County Schools – $100,000 to help purchase five buses

Upshur County Board of Education – $100,000 to help purchase five buses

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.