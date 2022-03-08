Cleo Virginia Frederick, 92, of Fairmont, WV, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022. She was born on October 14, 1929, the daughter of the late Dewey Thomas Simmons and Lena Bell Bennett Simmons. Cleo retired as a nurses aide at Fairmont General Hospital. She enjoyed bingo and bowling. Cleo is survived by her children, Juanita Jacobin and her husband Joe, and Carl L. Frederick, Jr. and his wife Deborah; grandchildren, Joseph Anthony Jacobin and his wife Christie, Jamie Allison Lauri and her husband Neil, Corey Lee Frederick and his wife Jennifer, Erick Davidson and his wife Meredith, and Linn Davidson; great grandchildren, Meagan Allison Jacobin, Austin Nicholas Jacobin, Jacob Ross Lauri, Makayla Lynn Lauri, Ethan Davidson-Browder, Amaya Davidson, Simone Davidson, Jacob Frederick, and Reagan Frederick; a sister-in-law, Mary Simmons; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Cleo was preceded in death by her husband, Carl L. Frederick, Sr.; a daughter, Sue Ann Davidson; a sister, Ruth Almond; and brothers, Thomas, Kermit, and Robert Simmons. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Larry Buckland officiating. Interment will follow at the West Virginia National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

