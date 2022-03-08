Advertisement

Elkins PD Chief releases statement on social media rumors

Chief T.C. Bennett released a statement on Tuesday amid rumors of two ongoing investigations in Randolph County.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Elkins Police Department Chief Travis C. Bennett released a statement on Tuesday amid rumors of two ongoing investigations on Randolph Avenue and in Highland Park near the DHHR office.

Chief Bennett released the following statement:

This comes after Sergeant D.W. Simmons of the WVSP Elkins Detachment released the following statement on Monday.

Randolph County Sheriff Rob Elbon also released a statement on Monda, saying his agency is not investigating an alleged rape or sexual assault occurring at or near the county DHHR office in Elkins.

“I will share any information I receive from the City or State police when they make the information available,” Elbon in a statement.

5 News has been investigating reports of a sexual assault at the DHHR office since last week.

For prior coverage, click here.

