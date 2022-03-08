Advertisement

Five Mountaineers earn women's basketball All-Big 12 honors

Martinez, Quinerly, KK Deans, Kari Niblack and Madisen Smith earn recognition
5 Mountaineers ladies earn All-Big 12 honors
5 Mountaineers ladies earn All-Big 12 honors(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Five WVU women’s basketball players have been named to the 2022 All-Big 12 teams.

Esmery Martinez highlighted this year’s WVU selections, being named to the All-Big 12 Second Team. The honor marks the second time Martinez has been named to the All-Big 12 team, she is only the fourth Mountaineer to be named to the All-Big 12 Second Team.

JJ Quinerly continues to make her mark as a freshman, the guard was one of three players unanimously chosen for the All-Freshman team. Quinerly is one of four Mountaineers to play in all 28 games this year, including 10 starts.

Kari Niblack, Madisen and KK Deans gained honorable mention status.

With five All-Big 12 selections, this year is tied for most in WVU program history, the gold and blue also earning five back in 2016.

