Gabe Osabuohien, Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil earn All-Big 12 honors

Osabouhien named All-Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year
By Casey Kay
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Gabe Osabouhien, Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil were named to All-Big 12 teams.

Gabe Osabuohien earned All-Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. For the first time in conference history, three Big 12 players were recepients of the award, sahring it with Osabuohien is Baylor’s Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, and Oklahoma State’s Moussa Cisse.

Osabuohien averaged 5.0 points and 5.5 rebounds a game, while also having 35 steals and 17 blocks on the season.

Taz Shezman earned All-Big 12 Second-Team and Sean McNeil gained Honorable Mention.

