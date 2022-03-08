Hardy Co. man arrested for allegedly touching 13-year-old girl

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Hardy County man was arrested last week after officers received a complaint of an alleged sexual abuse involving a 13-year-old girl.

According to a criminal complaint, the 13-year-old went to spend the night at a friend’s home and upon agreeing that she could spend the night and be safe, it was decided to allow her to go in the care of Todd Pumphrey, 41, of Hardy County.

While at Pumphrey’s home, the girl and her friend stayed on a sofa bed in the living room, court documents say.

Officers said Pumphrey was watching pornography in an adjoining room that was so loud he had to be told to “knock it off or turn it off” while the girl and her friend were in the home.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 13, Pumphrey sexually abused the girl on three separate occasions.

Officers said the girl also noted that Pumphrey was watching pornography on his phone while these incidents were taking place and would, at times, flash a light in her direction.

The report says the girl told officers she was “uncomfortable, scared, and terrified” and was unable to sleep until the following morning.

Pumphrey has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse and is being held at Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on a $100,012 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.