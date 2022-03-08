Advertisement

High School Girls Basketball State Tournament Breakdown

Eight North Central West Virginia teams to take the court in Charleston
By Casey Kay
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Eight North Central West Virginia teams will be represented in this year’s girl’s basketball state tournament.

In Class AAAA, Morgantown has the No. 2 seed, and will start off facing No. 7 Spring Mills in the quarterfinals.

Philip Barbour is making their first ever state tournament appearance, No. 7 Colts will face No. 2 Logan. No. 3 North Marion matches up with No. 6 Keyser and No. 1 Fairmont Senior will play No. 1 Sissonville.

In Class A, No. 6 Tucker County tips off with No. 3 Tug Valley, No. 1 Gilmer County faces No. 8 Union and No. 5 Webster County is up against No. 4 Doddridge County.

