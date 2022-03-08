Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | March 8, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After experiencing wind gusts up to 40 mph and some rain yesterday, today will be peaceful, as yesterday’s cold front moves east and a high-pressure system builds from the west. This afternoon, skies will be partly clear, with upper-level clouds in the area. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-40s, much cooler and more seasonable than the past few days. Overnight, skies will be cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will drop into the mid-30s, so it will be a cool night. After 1 AM, a low-pressure system lifts from the south, bringing precipitation to NCWV. In the lowlands, temperatures will be warm enough for rain, and in the mountains, it will be in the form of snow and sleet. The rain and snow will last well into tomorrow morning as well, so overall, expect a soggy night, with some snow. The rain lasts up until 9 AM tomorrow, and by the time it leaves, we’ll likely see about 0.3″ to 0.4″ of rain in the lowlands. In the mountains, some areas could see 2″ of snow, which could impact the morning commute. Most of the snow will be east of our region, however. By tomorrow afternoon, the system pulls eastwards, and we’re left to dry out, with partly cloudy skies, light northwest winds and temperatures in the low-40s. Overall, after a rainy start to the day, the afternoon will be chilly but peaceful. Thursday and Friday will be much nicer days, as a stable air mass moves into our area ahead of a low-pressure system on Saturday. As a result, temperatures rise quickly, reaching into the 50s and 60s towards the end of the week. So definitely go outside if you can on both days. Then overnight into Saturday morning, a cold front from out west pushes into West Virginia, bringing plenty of rain, then snow, into our area. Because the system is several days away, snow totals are uncertain this far out, the snow will likely last into the early-afternoon hours. So be aware of that for Saturday morning. We then dry out on Saturday night and experience highs in the upper-30s and mostly clear skies. In short, today will be quiet, tomorrow morning will bring rain and some snow before we dry out in the afternoon, and the latter half of the week will be nice.

Today: Skies will be mostly cloudy this afternoon, so we won’t see much sunshine. Winds will come from the WNW at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-40s, a few degrees below-average and much cooler than the past few days. High: 48.

Tonight: We start out cloudy but dry during the late-evening and overnight hours. After 1 AM, light rain showers start pushing in. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-30s, a bit warmer than average and slightly warmer than this morning. Overall, we start out dry, then rain moves in overnight. Low: 38.

Wednesday: Skies will be cloudy, with light rain throughout the day, especially in the morning and early-afternoon hours. In the mountains, any leftover rain changes to light snow in the afternoon and evening hours, with any leftover precipitation gone after 8 PM. We’re looking at about 0.5″ of rain, with trace amounts to 1″ of snow in the mountains. Winds will come from the north-northwest at 5-10 mph, and because of the rain and winds, temperatures will be in the mid-40s again. Overall, expect a rainy morning and gray afternoon. High: 44.

Thursday: Skies will be partly cloudy, and winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s, so they will be within range for March. Overall, not a bad day to be outside. High: 54.

