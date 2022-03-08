Advertisement

Kayla Smith’s Monday Evening Forecast | March 7, 2022

A temperature and precipitation rollercoaster!
By Kayla Smith and WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday! Today was a rainy and windy day, with gusts as high as 50mph across the area. That strong cold front producing those conditions made its way east of our viewing area by 6:30pm, and temperatures are already falling quickly, as cooler air now moves in. Tonight we can expect mostly cloudy skies, with lows by tomorrow morning at about freezing point. Skies will remain mostly cloudy tomorrow, and highs will likely stay below 50 degrees, in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight into Wednesday morning, a low-pressure system from the south will push rain into the area; along the highest elevations, this could end up falling as sleet or snow. This precipitation will last for most of the morning, and as temperatures rise to the mid-40s, any snow or sleet will transition to all rain. Over the course of Wednesday afternoon, the precipitation will fade out from west to east, possibly changing back over to flurries in the mountains as it exits. High pressure once again takes hold for Thursday, and temperatures will warm to the mid-50s. A low-pressure system approaching from the west will increase southerly flow for Friday, setting us up for a partly cloudy day with above-average temperatures in the 60s. However, that front will cross over the area late Friday night, first bringing a little bit of rain. But most of the moisture is behind the front, so once that front moves east, temperatures plummet and precipitation soon changes to snow. This snow is likely to continue throughout Saturday morning, possibly into the afternoon for the mountains. It’s a little too early to talk snowfall totals, as this system still has time to make major shifts, but we’ll continue to monitor it closely. High pressure once again settles in for Sunday, so partly cloudy conditions will continue, and temperatures will stay below average, in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and decreasing winds. Low: 32

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a few peeks of afternoon sun. High: 48

Wednesday: Rain showers, possibly becoming snow showers in the highest elevations. High: 44

Thursday: Partly cloudy and mild. High: 55

