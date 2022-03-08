Advertisement

Published: Mar. 8, 2022
Mary Vanet, 99, of Barrackville, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022. She was born September 28, 1922, a daughter of the late John and Leokadia Kanios. She was a member of the Alter Society at All Saints Catholic Church in Barrackville. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was fondly referred to a Babcia by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary is survived by her children, Valerie Norris and her husband Chuck of Fairmont, Michael “Pete” Vanet of Fairmont, and Pamela Tossone and her husband Sam of Barrackville; grandchildren, Kelly Urso and her husband Chad of Claridge, PA, Kristina Norris of Nashville, TN, Charlie Norris of Monongah, WV, Rachel Hill and her husband Sherald of Fairmont, WV, and Trey Tossone of Chicago, IL; great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Lillian, and Philip Urso, Jameson and Violet Cope, Caitlyn Norris, and Beau and Lyza Hill; and siblings, Albina Lemanski of Pittsburgh, Gertrude Senchina of Spelter, and Frank Kanios of Fairmont. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Jess Vanet, who she married June 29, 1952; and her siblings, Jane Bernardo, Wenceslaus Kanios, Stanislaus Kanios, Edmund Kanios, and an infant brother, Kasmier Kanios. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Vigil rites will be at the funeral home on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Joseph Konikattil as celebrant. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Fairmont. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

