Advertisement

Monongalia County road to be closed Wednesday

A Monongalia County road will be closed for more than 10 hours on Wednesday.
Road Closed
Road Closed(Source: Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0 / MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County road will be closed for more than 10 hours on Wednesday.

Route 37/7, or Craig’s Run, will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday just west of the intersection of county routes 37/7 and 36 for culvert replacement, according to the West Virginia DOH.

The recommended alternate route is Monongalia County Route 37/7 to Marion County Route 25/3 to Marion County Route 25.

This is a total road closure, meaning all traffic, including emergency service and school vehicles, must use an alternate route.

Motorists are advised to allow additional time for their commute.

Officials said inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkins DHHR
WVSP, Sheriff comment on reports of sexual assault at Elkins DHHR office
Buckhannon man dead after being hit by vehicle
Kenneth Gilliam
Man charged with 1st-Degree Murder after stabbing
Jared Burgoyne
Man charged for allegedly fleeing at more than 100 mph
Saint McLeod
UPDATE: MPD identifies person stabbed in Morgantown as WVU football player

Latest News

Teresa Mathis
Woman arrested on drug charges, active warrants after alleged shoplifting
Consumer prices rising in all aspects of life.
More than $2.8 million for COVID-19 relief reimbursement announced
1,125 new W.Va. businesses registered in February
The Ukrainian Community of Morgantown holds candlelight vigil for those in Ukraine.
Ukrainian Community of Morgantown holds vigil to show support for the Ukraine