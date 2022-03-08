Monongalia County road to be closed Wednesday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County road will be closed for more than 10 hours on Wednesday.

Route 37/7, or Craig’s Run, will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday just west of the intersection of county routes 37/7 and 36 for culvert replacement, according to the West Virginia DOH.

The recommended alternate route is Monongalia County Route 37/7 to Marion County Route 25/3 to Marion County Route 25.

This is a total road closure, meaning all traffic, including emergency service and school vehicles, must use an alternate route.

Motorists are advised to allow additional time for their commute.

Officials said inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

