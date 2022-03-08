Paul Patrick Fahey, 89, of Fairmont passed away on Monday, March 07, 2022, at Pierpont Center at Fairmont Campus of Genesis Health Care. He was born in Alum on March 17, 1932, a son of the late Frank and Kathleen Fahey. Paul graduated from Bristol High School in 1950. He was an excellent basketball player and loved all sports, especially baseball, basketball, and NASCAR. He loved taking care and tending to his yard. He took great pride in his home and its landscape. Paul was a Catholic by faith and a member of Immaculate Conception Church. He retired from Hope Gas Company. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife Betty Nicholson Fahey; two brothers Gene Fahey and William “Bill” Fahey; two sisters Helen Minnich and Mary Jo Richter and close family member Mary Jo Hickman. He is survived by several loving nieces and nephews, and several loving great nieces and nephews including his caregiver Shannon Beafore and her husband Ronnie of Fairmont. Friends may call at the Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street on Friday, March 11, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11:00 a.m. with Father Jojan Joseph CST officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Memories and Condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

