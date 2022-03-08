Randolph County man killed in 18-wheeler crash in Texas

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man was killed early Tuesday morning on I-20 in Texas, authorities said.

According to KLTV, The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash happened on Interstate 20 at mile marker 595.

Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway involving an 18-wheeler. (KLTV)

The interstate was shut down in both directions due to the crash, since then one westbound lane has opened, and all eastbound lanes are open. According to a social media post by the organization, the truck was apparently transporting cargo for David Gilliland Racing, en route to Arizona for a ARCA Menards Series event at Phoenix Raceway.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Honda Passport and small towed trailer were traveling west on I-20 in the outside lane. The semi-truck and towed trailer were traveling west on I-20 approaching the Honda from behind. The driver of the semi-truck, identified as Steven C. Stotts, 54, of Valley Head, WV, failed to control its speed and struck the Honda’s towed trailer. The impact caused the Honda to roll onto its side into the center median and its towed trailer to vault over the concrete barrier into the eastbound lane. The semi-truck also traveled into the center median, struck the concrete barrier and caught fire, its towed trailer turned onto its side in the center median.

Stotts was pronounced dead at the scene. Stotts’ two passengers, John P. Zaverl, of Mocksville, NC, and Michael Mizzelle, of Mooresville, NC, were taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview in stable condition. The driver of the Honda, Young Mo Kang, of Montgomery, AL, also was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview in stable condition.

An aerial view of the aftermath of a fatal crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck towing a trailer on I-20 near Gregg County. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

