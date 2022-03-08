Tom Jay Hardesty, Jr., 48, of Fairmont, West Virginia was welcomed home Saturday, March 5, 2022 at his residence. Tom was born December 31, 1973. He is preceded in death by his parents, Tom Jay Hardesty and Diana Lynn Hardesty. Tom is survived by his sisters, Bobbie Hardesty and Brenda Hensley; his children, Diana Hardesty, Jahmier Hardesty, Zeckeriah Hardesty, Aniyah Jones and Akirrah Anderson; and grandchildren, Z’amariah Hardesty and Zyaunna Hardesty; his aunt and uncle, Kenney and Carol Hardesty. Tom was always the life of the party and if you knew him and had a true friend for life. He would give you the shirt off of his back, even if he didn’t have it to give because that’s just who he was. His presence will truly be missed. He will be cremated and close family and friends will meet together soon to have a dinner and celebrate his life. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

