Ukrainian Community of Morgantown holds vigil to show support for the Ukraine

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the community gathered in front of Woodburn Hall on West Virginia University campus to show their support for those in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Community of Morgantown put together a candlelight vigil to pray for their family and friends affected by the war in Ukraine.

A large number of community members were in attendance from on and off-campus.

WVU student Khrystyna Pelchar spoke throughout the vigil, shared her thoughts, and asked for help from her American friends to assist those in need overseas.

“Our people continue to protect our Ukraine, and they are dying. And we don’t have time because the war does not have a break,” she said.

Another Ukrainian speaker and Associate Professor at WVU, Valeriya Gritsenko, said she was grateful to have come to the United States roughly ten years ago. Since then, she was able to do the research she loved, teach and raise her child in a democracy.

“Fellow Ukrainians have wanted the same thing in Ukraine. They have been working really hard to develop democracy there all the time up until this unprovoked attack,” she said.

Gritsenko went on to tell the crowd that she had family and friends who continued to fight for their freedom.

“Are we going to stand by and see concentration camps and ethnic cleansing and all this horrific persecution happen again in Ukraine?” she asked.

Many of the speakers shared poetry as a symbol of solidarity and the hope to establish peace once again in Ukraine.

