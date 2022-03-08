Woman arrested on drug charges, active warrants after alleged shoplifting

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Braxton County woman with five active warrants in Pennsylvania was arrested Saturday on multiple charges after officers said she shoplifted more than $200.

Officers responded to the Walmart in Weston for a shoplifting involving a woman, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they tried to identify the woman with the name and date of birth she provided but were unsuccessful.

The woman, later identified as Teresa Mathis, 61, of Burnsville, allegedly told officers that she had no ID on her and nothing in her pockets with her name on it.

Officers said they frisked Mathis because she kept digging in her pockets, and they found her driver’s license with her photo and a different name and date of birth than what she initially gave officers.

While searching Mathis, court documents say officers found a bag believed to be marijuana in one of her pockets and a bag believed to be methamphetamine in her purse.

The report says officers spoke to a Walmart employee who said Mathis shoplifted 17 items totaling $200.22.

Officers said they were also told that Mathis had five active extraditable warrants from Pennsylvania for a felony failure to appear.

Mathis has been charged with obstructing an officer, shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and fugitive from justice.

Mathis is being held at Central Regional Jail without bond due to being a fugitive from justice.

