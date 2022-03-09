Battle Reenactment at Local Middle School

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -students at Westwood middle school are getting a hands-on history lesson.

Students painted plastic toy soldiers used to simulate the 1755 battle of Monongahela.

They also will get to take control of the battle by being put in command of each army.

They also made a 4-by-8 terrain battle-board to show the landscape the battle was fought on.

The students say the most important thing is they are learning about their area’s history.

Student Cameron Pennington said that this reenactment was important.

“I feel like it helped me out because i can go and visit i feel like it’s important because its our history and we need to know our history”

The project was possible in part thanks to a 500-dollar grant from McDonald’s

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.