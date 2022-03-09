Advertisement

Battle Reenactment at Local Middle School

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -students at Westwood middle school are getting a hands-on history lesson.

Students painted plastic toy soldiers used to simulate the 1755 battle of Monongahela.

They also will get to take control of the battle by being put in command of each army.

They also made a 4-by-8 terrain battle-board to show the landscape the battle was fought on.

The students say the most important thing is they are learning about their area’s history.

Student Cameron Pennington said that this reenactment was important.

“I feel like it helped me out because i can go and visit i feel like it’s important because its our history and we need to know our history”

The project was possible in part thanks to a 500-dollar grant from McDonald’s

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway involving an...
Randolph County man killed in 18-wheeler crash in Texas
Todd Pumphrey
Hardy Co. man arrested for allegedly touching 13-year-old girl
John Walker
Bridgeport fires Police Chief John Walker
Teresa Mathis
Woman arrested on drug charges, active warrants after alleged shoplifting
Man killed in Mon County house fire
Man killed in Mon County house fire

Latest News

Battle Reenactment at Local Middle School
Battle Reenactment at Local Middle School
Man killed in Mon County house fire
Man killed in Mon County house fire
Popular Ice Cream Shop to Re-Open
Popular Ice Cream Shop to Re-Open
Popular Ice Cream Shop to Re-Open
Popular Ice Cream Shop to Re-Open