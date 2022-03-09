Advertisement

Bridgeport fires Police Chief John Walker

City officials told 5 News Wednesday that Walker’s employment had been terminated.
John Walker
John Walker(John Blashke | Jasmin Adous)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - John Walker is no longer Bridgeport’s chief of police.

City officials told 5 News Wednesday that Walker’s employment had been terminated.

“Chief John Walker’s employment by the City has been terminated,” City Manager Randy Whetmore said in a statement. “The City has determined it is in the best interests of the City to take this action. Given that this is a personnel issue, the City will have no further comment.”

The announcement comes weeks after an announcement that Deputy Chief Mark Rogers would serve as interim chief.

So far, no reason have been given for why Walker - who was with the department for more than a decade - was terminated.

Attorneys representing the city denied a public records request from 5 News requesting documents regarding the situation.

Walker’s attorney, Matthew Hansberry, released the following statement to 5 News:

“Chief Walker was given the opportunity to resign, and there was a question presented about whether he would consider a severance. Chief Walker declined, because he believes the way he has been treated by the City of Bridgeport is simply wrong.

He has faithfully served in law enforcement for over 40 years, including well over a decade as Bridgeport’s Chief of Police. He had hoped to finish his career serving the community in which he grew up, and I think he had earned that right. In my humblest opinion, I feel the City of Bridgeport chose to handle this matter in the ugliest of ways. Unfortunately, at this point, this is a situation that will need to be addressed through the civil justice system going forward.”

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway involving an...
Randolph County man killed in 18-wheeler crash in Texas
Todd Pumphrey
Hardy Co. man arrested for allegedly touching 13-year-old girl
Teresa Mathis
Woman arrested on drug charges, active warrants after alleged shoplifting
Man killed in Mon County house fire
Man killed in Mon County house fire

Latest News

Battle Reenactment at Local Middle School
Battle Reenactment at Local Middle School
Man killed in Mon County house fire
Man killed in Mon County house fire
Popular Ice Cream Shop to Re-Open
Popular Ice Cream Shop to Re-Open
Popular Ice Cream Shop to Re-Open
Popular Ice Cream Shop to Re-Open
Battle Reenactment at Local Middle School
Battle Reenactment at Local Middle School