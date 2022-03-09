Bridgeport fires Police Chief John Walker

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - John Walker is no longer Bridgeport’s chief of police.

City officials told 5 News Wednesday that Walker’s employment had been terminated.

“Chief John Walker’s employment by the City has been terminated,” City Manager Randy Whetmore said in a statement. “The City has determined it is in the best interests of the City to take this action. Given that this is a personnel issue, the City will have no further comment.”

The announcement comes weeks after an announcement that Deputy Chief Mark Rogers would serve as interim chief.

So far, no reason have been given for why Walker - who was with the department for more than a decade - was terminated.

Attorneys representing the city denied a public records request from 5 News requesting documents regarding the situation.

Walker’s attorney, Matthew Hansberry, released the following statement to 5 News:

“Chief Walker was given the opportunity to resign, and there was a question presented about whether he would consider a severance. Chief Walker declined, because he believes the way he has been treated by the City of Bridgeport is simply wrong.

He has faithfully served in law enforcement for over 40 years, including well over a decade as Bridgeport’s Chief of Police. He had hoped to finish his career serving the community in which he grew up, and I think he had earned that right. In my humblest opinion, I feel the City of Bridgeport chose to handle this matter in the ugliest of ways. Unfortunately, at this point, this is a situation that will need to be addressed through the civil justice system going forward.”

