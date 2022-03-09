Charlotte Ann (Barrows) Mauller, age 83 of Nichols Rd, Bridgeport, WV passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born May 21, 1938 in Valhalla, NY a daughter of the late Frank and Eleanor (Wilson) Barrows. She is survived by her son, Kenneth Curry and wife, Melinda; grandchildren, Tammy Gibson(Scott), Katy Curry, Nick Curry, Maggie Curry, Bruce Lee, and Colleen “Michelle” Smith; great-grandchildren, Tre, Aiden, Anthony, Delaney, Jameson, and Sofia; brother, Frank (Roberta) Barrows; sisters, Frances Bourbeau, Lillian Holcomb, and Helen Verette. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Jackson “Jack” Mauller, her first husband, Kenneth Curry, and her sister Helen. Charlotte worked as a caregiver for 30 years. She was very giving, bluntly honest, caregiver to all, and she had a good heart. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Saturday, March 12th from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Funeral services will follow the viewing at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor James Baker officiating. The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home is honored to serve the Curry family. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.