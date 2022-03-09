Dan “Elvis” Thompson passed away on March 8, 2022 in the Ruby Memorial Hospital following a sudden illness.

He was born in Kirby PA on January 15, 1943 a son of the late Paul and Marie Thompson.

He was married to Darrelene Bramer Thompson, who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his three sons, Bryan (Anna) of Clarksburg, Shawn (Ashley) of Anmoore and Michael of Clarksburg; two granddaughters, Bryanna of Fairmont and Emma of Clarksburg; siblings, Mary Ann Thompson Folmar, Connor (Janie) Thompson and Charlie (Terry) Thompson, all of Clarksburg and Martha Brown of Canton, OH; sister-in-law Jeanine Burnside (Lynn) and brother-in-law Melvin Bramer, both of Flemington; several nieces and nephews; and special niece Barbara Kidd of South Carolina.

He was also preceded in death by his brother Bill Thompson.

Dan was a 1960 graduate of Victory High School and was the owner and operator of Thompson’s Wrecker Service for the last 50 years. He served on Clarksburg City Council, having also served as Mayor of Clarksburg. He was a member of the Adamston Lions Club and supported local athletic organizations helping many people in need.

Dan had a love for drag racing. He and his race car, the “Revenooer,” was inducted into the WV Drag Racing Hall of Fame in 2019.

Dan will be remembered as having a heart of gold and will be sadly missed by all who know him.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 2:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 10:00 am with Pastor Josiah Pitts officiating. Entombment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.