Gardenia Joyce Williamson was called to her heavenly home on February 23, 2022 at the Madison Center Nursing Home in Morgantown, WV.

Gardenia, lovingly referred to as Deanie or Ms. G by family and friends, was born on September 22, 1940 to the late Sarah Harris and John Hamilton. As a child growing up on Washington Street, Deanie was an energetic youth who enjoyed climbing trees, throwing rocks, and swimming in the Monongahela River. She loved training, grooming, and breeding dogs.

She was educated at Dunbar and Miller Schools, and graduated from West Fairmont High School. She attended Fairmont State College. After graduation, she moved to New York where she worked and attended charm and etiquette school. Upon returning to Fairmont, she married the late Ronald Vernon Williamson, Sr. To the union 3 children were born: the late Cheryl “Sherry” Williamson Freeman, Angela Williamson of Stonecrest, GA, and Ronald Williamson, Jr. of Fairmont. Gardenia was baptized at an early age at the Morning Star Baptist Church.

Gardenia began a long and prosperous career with the Social Security Administration in Washington, DC. They returned to Fairmont to build their house on the hill. She relocated to Georgia and attended the Welcome Baptist Church.

She relocated to Panama City where she retired from the Social Security Administration and afterwards, readily became a substitute teacher. She enjoyed spending time and helping raise her grandchildren: Ernest, Talitha, Benjamin, Daeja, Ronald, Reginald, Delani, and the late Kassia. Great Grandchildren: Arianna, Alyannah, Tajhonn, Kheegann, Jacory, Carmello, and Tylasha.

She also leaved to cherish her memories, 2 sisters: Josephine Merchant of Fairmont, WV and Margie Collins of Imperial, PA; sisters-in-law, Veda (Alfred) Sharpe, Brenda (Rev. James) Moses, Jann (Cornelius) Moore and Victoria Williamson, all of Reidsville, SC; son-in-law, Earnest Freeman, Sr. of Meadowbrook, WV; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Turner; 1 aunt, Melnee Harris; 1 cousin, John Washington; 2 nieces, Deborah Goldson and Valarie Proctor; and several brothers-in-law.

Viewing will be held at the Morning Star Baptist Church on Saturday, March 12, 2022, beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Wesley Dobbs will officiate and Rev. Irvin Williamson will deliver the eulogy. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Domico Funeral Home in Fairmont. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

