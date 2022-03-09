Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | March 9, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This morning brought widespread light rain to the lowlands and even some snow to the mountains, as a low-pressure system lifted into our region. This widespread rain is diminishing as we head through the afternoon, so we won’t see much more rain on top of the 0.3″ to 0.4″ of rain we saw this morning. We could also see some snow in the mountains, although barring the highest ridges, most areas see less than 2″, with most areas seeing a dusting. Besides the rain, winds will be light and temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Overall, expect a dreary afternoon. After 5 PM, any leftover precipitation is gone. Overnight, skies will be partly clear. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-30s. Overall, it will be a cool, calm night. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds, with light winds. As a result, temperatures rise into the upper-40s to low-50s, which is within range for early-March. Overall, tomorrow will be a calm afternoon. We warm up a little bit more on Friday, reaching into the low-60s in some areas, so Friday will be a nice way to end the week.

Overnight into Saturday, however, another cold front lifts into NCWV, first bringing light rain into the area. Then during the early-morning hours, we transition to snow, as colder air moves in, keeping temperatures close to freezing. This snow will likely be on the heavier side at times, which could result in slick roads and low visibility throughout the morning. The snow will become lighter in the afternoon, but the light snow lasts until the evening hours. Snow totals are uncertain this far out, due to the timing of the system as well as how much rain we see, and other variable. Still, it could be enough to warrant caution on Saturday morning. We then dry out Saturday night, and by Sunday, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with highs in the low-40s. Then during the first half of next week, temperatures will rise into the 50s and 60s. In short, after the rain leaves this afternoon, tomorrow and Friday will be seasonable and nice, but Saturday will bring heavy snow. Then we dry out next week.

Today: A steady rain moves in during the morning, lasting until after midday. After that, light snow showers take place in the mountains, before they leave by 6 PM. Not much rain or snow expected today. Barring that, expect cloudy skies and WNW winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-40s, much cooler than the past few days. Overall, a cool, dreary afternoon. High: 42.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, and we stay dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-20s to low-30s, which could cause ice to form on some roads if there is leftover water on them. Overall, barring that, tonight will be cold but peaceful. Low: 29.

Thursday: Skies will be partly cloudy, so we will see some sunshine. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-50s, within range for this time of year. Overall, not a bad day out there. High: 52.

Friday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with clouds increasing heading into the evening hours. Winds will come from the SSW at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be above-average, in the upper-50s. Overall, a good way to end the workweek. Overnight, light rain will move in, ahead of a system out west. High: 60.

