Josephine Virginia Mowery

Josephine Virginia Mowery
Josephine Virginia Mowery(Josephine Virginia Mowery)
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST
Josephine Virginia Mowery, 87, of Weston, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, under the companionate care of Crestview Nursing Home & Rehabilitation in Jane Lew. Josephine was born in Weston on March 14, 1934, a daughter of the late William and Birdie Hefner. She married Herbert Mowery and missed him dearly after his passing in 1985. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one infant son, Herbert Michael Mowery; and one daughter, Sherry Lynn Wright. Josephine is survived by one son, Donald Mowery; six grandchildren: Tesyla Rose, Michael Moore, Natasha Matthews, Daniel Moore, Casey Wright, and Whitney Wright; and nine great-grandchildren: Dorian Cicalese, Michael Moore, Austin Moore, Sage Moore, Harper Lattea, Brooklyn Matthews, Corey Davidson, Dakota Moore, and Maliki Moore. She graduated from Weston High School and was employed as a Health Aid Nurse at Weston State Hospital for 25 years. Josephine was a Methodist by faith and enjoyed reading her bible. Her hobbies included doing puzzles, word searches, and watching western movies. She loved animals, especially dogs and cats. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Evans officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Josephine Virginia Mowery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

