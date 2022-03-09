Kayla Smith’s Tuesday Evening Forecast | March 8, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday! Today was a much calmer day than yesterday, but also much cooler. Highs didn’t exceed the mid-40s for many of us, and clouds persisted for most of the day, with just a few peeks of sun in the afternoon. Tonight clouds will persist ahead of a low-pressure system bringing some precipitation across the area later tonight. For most of us, that precipitation will remain as rain. However, in the highest elevations (3000ft+ above sea level), temperatures will be cold enough to sustain this precipitation as snow. This system will last throughout the morning, tapering off from west to east throughout the afternoon, clearing out entirely by Tuesday evening. When all is said and done, lowlands will see about half an inch of rain, so not a particularly soaking system. As for those seeing snow, accumulations are expected to be around 2 - 4 inches. Because of this, eastern Randolph County & eastern Tucker County are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 1am until 10am tomorrow morning. Anyone traveling in those areas should use extra caution on the roads during that time. Temperatures tomorrow will be below average, again maxing out in the low to mid 40s. Thursday will see nicer conditions, however-- skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will be more seasonable, in the low 50s. Friday will be a few degrees warmer with a few extra clouds. Then, overnight into Saturday, a cold front will pass over West Virginia, shifting the warm, southerly flow to cool, northwesterly flow. Temperatures will drop below freezing, so while precipitation behind the front is likely to start as rain, it will transition into snow by the early morning. The snow could be heavy at times, and wind gusts could decrease visibility. Models still disagree on a few key points, such as how much rain will precede the snow, and how long into Saturday the snow will linger. So, it is a little too soon to start determining snowfall totals, but it is certain that all of us will be seeing measurable snow. We will continue to update you with the latest information on this system. Beyond Saturday, temperatures will start to warm again, and Daylight Savings Time will give us an extra hour of sunshine in the coming evenings. Overall, spring is slowly returning, but is taking a minor detour on Saturday.

