Man killed in Mon County house fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a man is dead after a house fire in Monongalia County.

The fire happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning at a home on Tolka Street in Osage.

58-year-old Dwayne Anderson was killed.

Andersons father, Al, says that Dwayne’s 29-year-old son was able to escape by crawling on roof and onto a neighbors home.

His father told 5 News that he’s been getting an outpouring of support.

Several neighbors told 5 News that Anderson was a nice guy and that his death was a tragedy.

Granville Fire Department said it took them just over an hour to contain the fire.

Officials say the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.