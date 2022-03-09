Advertisement

Man killed in Mon County house fire

The fire happened early Tuesday morning at a home on Tolka St. in Osage.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a man is dead after a house fire in Monongalia County.

The fire happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning at a home on Tolka Street in Osage.

58-year-old Dwayne Anderson was killed.

Andersons father, Al, says that Dwayne’s 29-year-old son was able to escape by crawling on roof and onto a neighbors home.

His father told 5 News that he’s been getting an outpouring of support.

Several neighbors told 5 News that Anderson was a nice guy and that his death was a tragedy.

Granville Fire Department said it took them just over an hour to contain the fire.

Officials say the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

