Marion County Schools to make changes as student enrollment decreases

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - After losing 496 students over the past two years, Marion County Schools worked to make some changes to their annual reductions and transfers in staff.

Superintendent Donna Hage explained that each county was given money to fund some of their staff through the West Virginia State Aid Formula. The amount received was based on student enrollment numbers.

“We do not plan to do any reductions in forces. Meaning that anyone who wants to have a job with Marion County Schools will have one at the end of this personnel season,” Hage explained.

However, she added Marion County Schools were 174 employees above their current state aid formula funding.

“We need to take a close look at that. Get that more in line with what we are funded by the state,” Hage said.

The Marion County Board of Education set a goal for Hage to recommend a 10% reduction for the positions that were over the formula limit to the board. She said she planned to give that recommendation.

Hage added that the Administrative Assistant of Personnel had been reaching out in person to the staff recommended for transfer.

Marion County American Federation of Teachers representative Frank Caputo shared they were concerned these potential reductions and transfers would negatively affect staff and students. He said AFT was not in favor of any reduction in staffing.

Those recommended for transfer could request a hearing in front of the board to fight it.

“They do have a right to a hearing to argue against the recommendation. If they are AFT members, we certainly hope that they will request their hearing. We will try to fight and stop any loss of staff that we can,” Caputo said.

Hage said staff must be notified about a transfer in writing before April 1. If anyone recommended for transfer wanted a hearing. They must set it up before May 1.

