No. 1 Gilmer County dominates over No. 8 Union

Titans play to a 69-27 victory
Gilmer County dominates over Union 69-27
Gilmer County dominates over Union 69-27(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gilmer County proved why they are the No. 1 seed in the Class A high school girls basketball state tournament.

It was a slow start for both teams, but once the Titans got rolling, they were unstoppable.

With 13 points from Carrah Ferguson and 12 from Trinity Brancoft, Gilmer County sailed over Unon, 69-27.

The Titans will be back on the court Thursday at 7:15 p.m. against Webster County for the state semifinals.

