No. 3 North Marion downs No. 6 Keyser to advance to Class AAA semifinals

Faces winner of No. 7 Philip Barbour-No. 2 Logan
Olivia Toland
Olivia Toland(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 3 North Marion came out of the gates with all cylinders firing and didn’t let up all game..

The Huskies got out to an 8-0 start, ultimately leading No. 6 Keyser by eight at the half. The Golden Tornado only scored two points in the second quarter.

North Marion executed 22 forced turnovers in the first half.

Olivia Toland led the Huskies with 19 points, Emma Freels following with 10. Katlyn Carson posted a double-double, grabbing 11 rebounds and 11 blocks.

North Marion advances to the state semifinals in Class AAA and will face the winner of No. 7 Philip Barbour and No. 2 Logan.

