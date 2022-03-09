Popular Ice Cream Shop to Re-Open

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After burning in a fire last October a popular ice cream shop will be re-opening soon.

Michelle Jack the owner of Sweet-a-Licious lost her ice cream shop in a fire on October 5th last year.

Since then it’s been her goal to reopen, just at a different location.

“Going out and about everyone we saw would ask my mother, my daughter and i what we we’re going to do. it was constant where you going to go? you going to relocate? please relocate,” said Jack.

Jack has got an overwhelming amount of support from the community.

That’s when she started looking for places to buy or rent.

“There was just an outpouring of support and i think that was the final decision to re-open,” said Jack

Re-opening has came with challenges.

The cost of everything has been unreal jack said. Even finding a location was difficult for her.

“As a true small business with no corporate or franchise backing it’s on you. nobody else is paying your bills. nothing like that.” Jack said.

Without her family, her faith and community she doesn’t think she would’ve been able to do it again.

Sweet-a-Licious is set to re-open in April and will be located at 21 Madison street in Buckhannon.

