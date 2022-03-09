Advertisement

Tucker County edges past Tug Valley to advance to state semifinals

Mountain Lions defeat the Panthers 46-45 in last-second effort
By Julia Westerman
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain Lions are moving on!

No. 6 Tucker County defeated No. 3 Tug Valley to advance to the state semifinals where the girls will face No. 2 Cameron, which defeated No. 7 River View Tuesday afternoon.

Tucker’s Kadie Colebank posted 16 points and 25 rebounds in the win.

Tucker County and Cameron face off in the state semifinals Thursday morning at 11:15 a.m. at the Charleston Convention Center.

