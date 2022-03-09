Advertisement

Webster County pulls ahead over Doddridge County to advance to the state semifinals

With 18 points from Sydney Baird, the Highlanders win it 54-37
Webster County wins over Doddridge County 54-37
Webster County wins over Doddridge County 54-37(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Webster County and Doddridge County seemed evenly matched throughout the first quarter, but once the second hit, the Highlanders started to pull ahead.

Heading into half with a nine point lead, the Highlanders built on that, taking the victory 54-37.

Sydney Baird led the way for Webster County with 18 points. Doddridge County’s Carrie Lloyd led the Bulldogs with 14.

The Highlanders will be back on the court for the state semifinals this Thursday at 7:15 p.m. against Gilmer County.

