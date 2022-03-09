William Ray McIntire, 72, of Fairmont passed away on Tuesday, March 08, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born in Fairmont on September 04, 1949, a son of the late William Elmer McIntire and Norma R. Satterfield McIntire of White Hall. He worked as a truck driver for Vessecchia Produce and the U.S. Postal Service. Bill liked to go fishing and loved his animals, his dogs and cats and feeding the birds. He is survived by two sons David Currey and Bobby McIntire; four daughters Kristy Currey, Tonya Currey and her companion Justin Vincent, Sadi Currey and Aresena McIntire; one brother John McIntire; five grandchildren Jakob Vincent, Isabella Vincent, Dakota Vincent, Brody Porter, and Diesel Currey. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 10 a.m. till 1:00 p.m. the time of the service with Pastor Gary Knoll officiating. In keeping with Bill’s wishes his body will be cremated, Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to help carry out his wishes. Memorial Contributions may be made to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. Memories and condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

