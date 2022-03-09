W.Va. senator worries film tax credit could aid Bette Midler

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia senators passed a bill Wednesday that would reinstate the state’s film tax credit after one Republican lawmaker spoke against the legislation, saying it benefits Hollywood while “the people of West Virginia are left hanging out to dry.”

“I have a problem that Bette Midler qualifies for millions of dollars in tax credits,” said Republican Sen. Robert Karnes, the only senator to vote against the bill. Karnes said more resources should instead go to support regular people in the state.

“Gavin Newsom’s people are getting a little bit of almost heaven with this bill, but God’s people are basically told to go to hell,” he said.

Using the proposed tax credit, filmmakers could recoup up to 27% of spending on movies and television shows in West Virginia that cost at least $50,000 to make. The state would have no limit on the amount of film tax incentives it can give out in a year, according to the version of the legislation passed by the Senate on Wednesday.

The original version passed by the House would put a $10 million cap on tax credits each fiscal year, which starts in July. That bill said the office could give out more credits for any feature-length films produced with “West Virginia” in the title or if the subject of the film is “clearly identified as West Virginia.”

