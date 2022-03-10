Aaron Lewis to perform at Clarksburg Amphitheater

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Music Artist Aaron Lewis will perform at the Clarksburg Amphitheater, the City Parks of Clarksburg announced Thursday.

Lewis is set to perform Friday, June 3.

Lewis’ single “Am I The Only One,’’ debuted on Billboard’s #1 Hot Country Song.”

Tickets for the event will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 11.

Advance tickets will be available by visiting www.ClarksburgAMP.com or by calling 866.973.9610.

Advance tickets will be $35 for general admission, $45 for reserved seating and $50 for premium seating, which will include the first 7 rows from the stage.

Day-of-Show tickets will increase $5 for each section and will be available at the venue unless they sell out prior to the event.

For more information and future announcements about upcoming events, be sure to visit www.ClarksburgAMP.com or call 304.624.1655.

