Advertisement

Aaron Lewis to perform at Clarksburg Amphitheater

Lewis’ single “Am I The Only One,’’ debuted on Billboard’s #1 Hot Country Song.”
Aaron Lewis (Courtesy photo)
Aaron Lewis (Courtesy photo)(City of Clarksburg)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Music Artist Aaron Lewis will perform at the Clarksburg Amphitheater, the City Parks of Clarksburg announced Thursday.

Lewis is set to perform Friday, June 3.

Lewis’ single “Am I The Only One,’’ debuted on Billboard’s #1 Hot Country Song.”

Tickets for the event will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 11.

Advance tickets will be available by visiting www.ClarksburgAMP.com or by calling 866.973.9610.

Advance tickets will be $35 for general admission, $45 for reserved seating and $50 for premium seating, which will include the first 7 rows from the stage.

Day-of-Show tickets will increase $5 for each section and will be available at the venue unless they sell out prior to the event.

For more information and future announcements about upcoming events, be sure to visit www.ClarksburgAMP.com or call 304.624.1655.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Walker
Bridgeport fires Police Chief John Walker
Man killed in Mon County house fire
Man killed in Mon County house fire
Emily Drive Wreck
Crews respond to crash on Emily Drive
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway involving an...
Randolph County man killed in 18-wheeler crash in Texas
Marion County Schools to make changes as student enrollment decreases

Latest News

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced PepsiCo will be building two facilities in the state.
Justice: 2 Pepsi facilities coming to WV
Homicide investigation generic
WV State Police investigating homicide
Emily Drive Wreck
Crews respond to crash on Emily Drive
Canaan Valley Resort
Former Canaan Valley Director of Operations sentenced for embezzlement