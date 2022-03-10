Bridgeport Parks and Recreation invite residents to learn about the new inclusive playground

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport Parks and Recreation invited the public to a meeting where they could give input on the new inclusive playground coming to the city.

Parks and Recreation Director Joe Shuttleworth brought in playground equipment representative Mitch Reno and Victoria Babb with the Play 4 All Campaign, who both had experience with building and creating inclusive playgrounds to talk about the proposed plan for the one million dollar project.

Reno and Babb presented diagrams of what had come up with so far for the playground that would be located next to the Citynet Center at the Bridge Recreation Complex.

Shuttleworth also enlisted help from Evelyn, who helped pick the colors that they planned to incorporate into the playground.

“It was really fun. There was like a bunch of colors for like the playground. We got to click the things and the materials. It was super cool,” Evelyn said.

The main goal of this playground was to create a place for kids of all ability levels to come and play.

Reno explained there would be accessible equipment for all ages. He said even people in a wheelchair would have multiple activities to participate in.

Evelyn said she was excited for the playground to be built to play with her friends.

“It’s really cool how they did things that people with autism and like that stuff,” she told 5 News.

Throughout the presentation, residents were able to ask questions and make suggestions for things they’d like to see before the plans were finalized.

Parks and Recreation hoped to have the playground finished for spring of 2023, provided they get the money needed to fund the project through donations.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.