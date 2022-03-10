Career Fair for Local Law Enforcement In Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - People looking to work in local law enforcement had a chance to get more information about this career path.

This can be a confusing path but, the career fair that was held at the national recruiting center up in Morgantown was a good way for people to learn more.

“It was good for individuals who are looking for a job in law enforcement so they can get some face-to-face time, ask the questions that they are really looking for and try to get their questions answered on what it is to have a job in law enforcement.”

A detective from the Monongalia County Sheriffs Office says there are easy ways to apply.

“A lot of the departments here have their applications online. You can bring you application in, turn it in even on the day of the test. You can send it back to us. show up on the day of the test and try to get a job at our office or any other office here.

He also says there are perks of being a member of law enforcement.

“Having a job in law enforcement gives you the feeling of being able to give back to your community. I live where I work and it’s a great feeling to be able to give back to those people I work for.”

If you are interested you can head to any departments website.

The Monongalia County Sheriffs Office is having testing on march 26-th.

