Crews respond to crash on Emily Drive

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Clarksburg.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Thursday near the Starbucks on Emily Dr.

A maroon vehicle was on it’s side in the street, and a 5 News reporter on the scene said first responders were working to extricate someone from the vehicle.

The other vehicle had minor damage.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

