Crews respond to crash on Emily Drive

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Thursday near the Starbucks on Emily Dr.
Emily Drive Wreck
Emily Drive Wreck(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Clarksburg.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Thursday near the Starbucks on Emily Dr.

A maroon vehicle was on it’s side in the street, and a 5 News reporter on the scene said first responders were working to extricate someone from the vehicle.

The other vehicle had minor damage.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

