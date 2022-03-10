Advertisement

Dodd signs with West Virginia Wesleyan men’s soccer

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty’s Hayden Dodd is West Virginia Wesleyan bound joining the Bobcats after a successful career with the Mountaineers.

Though he’s ready for what’s to come his time with the Liberty squad is something he looks back on fondly and will never forget, even when he’s down the road in Buckhannon.

“I really like them. I’ve played with them since like sixth grade so I really enjoy just being around everybody. I’m really looking forward to going to the next level,” said Dodd.

