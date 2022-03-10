Elizabeth “Sugar” “Liz” Rose Second Lozano, 62, of Bridgeport, WV passed away Wednesday morning, March 9, 2022, at United Hospital Center after a hard-fought battle with an extended illness. Liz was born February 5, 1960, at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Clarksburg, WV. Sugar spent her childhood in Summit Park, WV, a small but loving community, where she made lifelong friendships and connections. Liz graduated from Liberty High School in 1977. Liz never stopped pursuing her education and returned to college later in life going on to graduate from Fairmont State University with an Associates Degree in 2008. Liz had a long 20-year career at United Hospital Center in Diagnostic Services and the office of Dr Richard King. Liz found a new career and “family” working for the dental offices of Dr Martino in 2007. She spent the remainder of her working career advancing to the position of Office Manager at Tots and Teens Dental in Nutter Fort. Liz retired in 2019 due to the start of her health issues. Liz kept in touch with many of her previous colleagues who all hold fond memories of their time together. Liz spent many years volunteering for the American Cancer Society in honor of her father. She was the Chair of the Harrison County Relay for Life in 2006 and 2007. Liz actively lobbied for health rights of cancer patients and expanded funding of cancer research with the American Cancer Society. Liz had the honor of attending Celebration on the Hill, a national Relay for Life in Washington, D.C., as an ambassador for the state of WV in 2006. Liz donated her time in various ways throughout her life whenever there was an opportunity. Liz never met a stranger and will be missed by all that knew her. Liz loved her yearly family vacations to the Outer Banks, NC and hoped to one day retire to the area. Liz spent her later years enjoying the company of her spouse, children, and grandchildren. She traveled to be with them as often as she could. Liz is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Demetrio Lozano, her son Joseph Marple and fiancée Tracy Thomas of Asheville, NC, her daughter Jenelle Swiger, husband, Michael Swiger, of Manteo, NC, and grandchildren Katelyn, Malachi, and Grey. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, two sisters-in-law that were like sisters, several special nieces, nephews, and cousins, and her beloved pets. Liz is preceded in death by her mother, Lillian Second, and her father James Second. Special thanks to the many friends, family, nurses, and doctors who have contributed to her care over the years. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to assist with funeral expenses via GoFundMe:https://gofund.me/84ba6022. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 2 – 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022, where services will be held at 4 p.m. Honoring her wishes, Liz will be cremated following the service. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport “The only scars in Heaven, they won’t belong to me and you There’ll be no such thing as broken, and all the old will be made new And the thought that makes me smile now, even as the tears fall down Is that the only scars in Heaven are on the hands that hold you now.” -Casting Crowns, Scars in Heaven

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.