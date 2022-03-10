Fairmont Senior uses stifling offense to rout Sissonville in state quarterfinals

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - After No. 1 Fairmont Senior kicked things off with a 26-0 scoring run against No. 8 Sissonville, it was only a matter of time to see just how much the Polar Bears would dominate the hardwood in the state quarterfinals.

Ultimately, the Polar Bears shot 60.7 percent from the field, 50 percent from three and 52.4 percent from the line in the 93-24 rout of the Indians.

“This is something we were supposed to do. I’m excited to get out of here with the victory, but when you come here enough times you can’t get too high,” Fairmont Senior head coach Corey Hines said. “You have to sit there and take it for what’s it’s worth. We did what we had to do tonight, but we have to prepare for whoever we’re going to play Friday. You’ve got to still stay humble.”

Fairmont Senior will face the winner of PikeView-Nitro on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

