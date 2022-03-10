Advertisement

Father convicted of throwing 7-week-old across the room, breaking 22 bones

Michael Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.
Michael Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.(Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A father in Georgia was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to cruelty to children.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Michael Stewart threw his 7-week-old baby across his bedroom, breaking a total of 22 bones in the infant’s body.

Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.

The child’s mother had just returned to work from maternity leave so Stewart was home alone with the baby.

District Attorney Chris Arnt described Stewart’s actions as “cowardly and despicable.”

“I hope the victim has a full recovery and the rest of the family can put their lives back together and move on from this terrible crime,” Arnt said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Walker
Bridgeport fires Police Chief John Walker
Man killed in Mon County house fire
Man killed in Mon County house fire
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway involving an...
Randolph County man killed in 18-wheeler crash in Texas
Marion County Schools to make changes as student enrollment decreases
Popular Ice Cream Shop to Re-Open
Popular Ice Cream Shop to Re-Open

Latest News

The COVID-19 Test-To-Treat program rollout is underway and if you test positive for the virus,...
How to get free antiviral COVID-19 pills
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Whitmer kidnapping plot trial: ‘I’m going to terrorize people,’ defendant said on recording
Las Vegas man survives heart attack after dying for 10 minutes.
Man dies for 10 minutes after heart attack, hospital brings him back to life
More than 4 in 10 Americans called off work during the omicron COVID-19 surge.
4 in 10 people missed work due to omicron surge, survey finds
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on the violence in Ukraine.
Harris embraces call for war crimes probe of Russia