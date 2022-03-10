Former Canaan Valley Director of Operations sentenced for embezzlement

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The State Auditor’s Office on Thursday announced a former Canaan Valley State Park and Resort employee was sentenced for embezzlement.

Michael Chaney, Canaan’s former director of operations, had previously pleaded guilty to five counts of felony embezzlement, after being accused of stealing nearly $165,000 in taxpay money.

Authorities say Chaney used the money to buy person items, including Christmas decorations and guns.

He was sentenced Wednesday, March 9th, in Tucker County Circuit Court by Judge Lynn Nelson to five concurrent sentences of 1-10 years each.

Chaney’s alleged embezzlement was found in October of 2020 while he was on medical leave.

Officials say, during his absence, invoices were discovered for items that were not on the resort property.

They say Chaney purchased 19 sets of Christmas decorations, ranging in price from $1,100 to $5,500, which he used to make an elaborate display in his front yard.

Officials say Chaney also used the public dollars to buy 10 firearms, dozens of tools and building materials, and a Honda ATV, among other items.

Chaney paid $152,426 in restitution to Regency Hotel Management, which had paid the state back for the loss. Chaney also paid $20,000 to Canaan Valley Resort general fund for the cost of the audit. A Honda ATV, guns and other items were also returned to the state and auctioned to help recoup some of the money that was stolen.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.