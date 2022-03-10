Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | March 10, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Any leftover moisture we saw yesterday should be gone today, so this afternoon will be nice. This afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy. Winds will be light, and temperatures will rise into the low-50s. So it will be seasonable and mild out there. Overnight, we’re staying partly cloudy, and winds will be light. Temperatures will drop into the upper-30s. Overall, expect a seasonable, calm night. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, with southwesterly wind of 5-10 mph. As a result, temperatures into the upper-50s, much warmer than the past few days. In short, it will be a nice end to the workweek. However, the nice weather ends on Saturday morning, as a low-pressure system and cold front push in from the west. We start with light rain during the late-evening and early-overnight hours, with not much rain expected.

Then after 2 AM Saturday morning, cooler air starts flowing in from the northwest, causing temperatures to drop. Because of this, any leftover precipitation turns into snow. This snow could be heavy at times, which, combined with gusty winds, can reduce visibility and create slick road conditions. Most of the snowfall we experience for the day will be during the morning, as the front pushes in. So it’s likely road conditions could be tough in the morning. By the afternoon, snow will decrease in intensity and width, with most of the snow being concentrated in the mountains by that time. There is uncertainty regarding snow totals, due to questions about how much rain we get before the snow arrives and how fast it’s moving. Still, we could get at least 3″ to 5″ in the lowlands, and higher amounts in the mountains, which could make driving difficult in some areas. Right now, only the mountain counties are under a Winter Storm Watch, from Friday night into Saturday night, as they could experience 5″ to 7″, and wind gusts up to 40 to 50 mph. That could expand over the next couple of days, so we’ll be watching carefully. Eventually, the snow leaves our area Saturday night, as the moisture and energy move east.

This results in partly clear skies and seasonably cool temperatures on Sunday. Heading into next week, temperatures rise into the seasonable mid-50s, and we stay mostly dry for the first half of next week. In short, today and tomorrow will be seasonable and nice, with party sunny skies and highs in the 50s. Then expect some heavy snow on Saturday, before nicer conditions come early next week.

You can learn more about the nice conditions coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: Skies will be cloudy, but we stay dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-50s. Overall, a gray but mild afternoon. High: 52.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, and winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the low-30s, which is seasonable for this time of year. Overall, not a bad night. Low: 32.

Friday: Skies will be partly cloudy, so there could be peaks of sunshine during the afternoon. Winds will come from the SSW at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s to low-60s. Overall, a great way to end the workweek. Overnight into Saturday morning, light rain moves in, then it transitions to snow. High: 60.

Saturday: Moderate to heavy snowfall takes place during the early-to-mid-morning hours. Combined with gusty winds, especially in the mountains, this could cause slick roads, low visibility, and other problems. This snow becomes lighter in the afternoon, but it will last until the evening hours. We’re looking at least 3″ to 5″ in the lowlands, and higher amounts in the mountains. This could change, however, so we will be watching the situation carefully. Besides the snow, winds will come from the NW at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will be around the freezing point. Overall, it will be a chilly, snowy day. Be careful if traveling for the day. High: 32.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.