Advertisement

Justice: 2 Pepsi facilities coming to WV

Pepsi will be building two warehouse and distribution facilities in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced PepsiCo will be building two facilities in the state.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced PepsiCo will be building two facilities in the state.(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Pepsi will be building two warehouse and distribution facilities in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday.

Justice says the facilities will cost a combined $32.5 million.

They’re projected to be built by the end of the year.

One facility will be built in Ona and the other in Scott Depot.

Together, they’ll employ 185 people.

Construction is already underway on the facility in Ona, which is scheduled to open next month.

Pepsi already employs about 700 people in the state.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Walker
Bridgeport fires Police Chief John Walker
Man killed in Mon County house fire
Man killed in Mon County house fire
Emily Drive Wreck
Crews respond to crash on Emily Drive
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway involving an...
Randolph County man killed in 18-wheeler crash in Texas
Marion County Schools to make changes as student enrollment decreases

Latest News

Aaron Lewis (Courtesy photo)
Aaron Lewis to perform at Clarksburg Amphitheater
Homicide investigation generic
WV State Police investigating homicide
Emily Drive Wreck
Crews respond to crash on Emily Drive
Canaan Valley Resort
Former Canaan Valley Director of Operations sentenced for embezzlement