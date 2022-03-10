Kayla Smith’s Wednesday Evening Forecast | March 9, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was another dreary day for NCWV, with temperatures about 10 degrees below average and persisting clouds. We had some rain this morning and early afternoon, but that has moved to our northeast and we’ll stay dry until snow enters the region early Saturday morning. Tonight temperatures will drop below freezing, and clouds will disband then reform by the time we wake up tomorrow morning. Clouds will stick around for most of the day, but we will see peeks of sun, and temperatures will rise to a more seasonable low 50s. Friday will be even warmer with less cloud cover, with temperatures pushing 60 and partly cloudy skies. The warmer temperatures on Friday are due to an approaching cold front; this is the front that will bring us snow.

Overnight Friday into Saturday, that cold front will cross over West Virginia, changing the warm, southerly flow to cold, northwesterly flow. This will drop our temperatures significantly fairly quickly. Most of the moisture with this front is on its back end, so while we will start out with rain, by early Saturday morning that rain will change over to all snow. This snow could be heavy at times, and with increasing wind gusts, visibility could be low. As we approach the afternoon, the snow will continue but begin lightening up. By Saturday night, most of the remaining light snow will be confined to the mountains, then by Sunday morning, all of us will dry out. Sunday’s low temperatures will drop to the low teens and single digits, and highs will struggle to surpass 40 degrees. However, with a return to southerly flow on Monday, temperatures will rise to the 50s again, helping to melt any snow on the ground. Warmer temperatures continue through midweek, with a chance of light showers Tuesday morning.

As for expected snowfall, it currently looks like we could be receiving about 3-5 inches in the lowlands, possibly an inch or two more in the mountains. This estimation could still waver due to uncertainties in the forecast. For instance, we could end up getting more or less rain before the changeover to snow. Additionally, the time the snow fully ends is another factor in the total. We’re continuing to monitor the system and will provide you with the most up-to-date information.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds and cool. Low: 29

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. High: 52

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 59

Saturday: Snow, becoming heavy at times in the AM. Gusty winds could cause whiteout conditions. High: 31

