Lawrence “Ed” Andrews

By Master Control
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Lawrence “Ed” Andrews of East View passed away Monday March 7, 2022. He was born December 4, 1938 in Parkersburg a son of the late Ira Claude Andrews and Virginia Lenora Sylvester Andrews. He is survived by his wife Kay Beal Andrews whom he married February 27, 1974. Also surviving are two sons, Jeff Andrews of East View and Kevin Andrews of New Jersey and several grandchildren. Ed was preceded in death by one son, Lawrence Edward Andrews, Jr. and his brother Jack Andrews. When he was 17 Ed joined the United States Army. He learned how to weld while in the military which he continued to do for the next 60 years as the owner of Andrews Welding. Ed loved racing including NASCAR, dirt track and stock car and owned his own race car. He was known as a great story teller and enjoyed watching the Cowboys and Mountaineer football teams. He attended Freewill Baptist church. He had many special friends that will miss him. Condolences may be sent to the Andrews family at burnsidefuneralhome.com. No public services will be held. Burnside Funeral Home.

