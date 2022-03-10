Advertisement

Morgantown slows down gameplay in second half to best Spring Mills, advance to Class AAAA semifinals

Sofia Wassick posts double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds
Morgantown girls' basketball
By Julia Westerman
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 7 Spring Mills scored 10 points in the first quarter against No. 2 Morgantown. The Mohigans realized they were playing at a rate they couldn’t maintain, so they slowed it down.

The Cardinals only scored five points in each of the subsequent quarters.

Morgantown defeated Spring Mills 49-25 to advance to the Class AAAA state semifinals, facing No. 3 Wheeling Park for the fourth time this season.

“You’ve got to give Spring Mills credit. I thought they matched our intensity early. I thought it looked like two young teams trying to go at each other on a big stage,” head coach Jason White said. “It’s like Groundhog Day. These kids don’t know what that means other than it’s just some day in February, but every day we wake up it feels like we’re preparing again for Wheeling Park.”

Sofia Wassick posted a double-double for the Mohigans with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Lindsay Bechtel followed with 15.

