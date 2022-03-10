Mountain Lions fall to Cameron in Class A state semifinals

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Class A state semifinals kicked off with action from No. 6 Tucker County and No. 2 Cameron.

Both teams kept up with each other to start, but Cameron drove ahead to lead by ten at the half.

In the fourth quarter, the Mountain Lions made an attempt at closing the gap, but were unable to get the deficit to any less than seven. Cameron defeated Tucker County 51-44 to advance to the Class A state championship.

“I’m proud of them. That’s what I said in the timeout,” head coach Dave Helmick said. “If you don’t do anything today, don’t quit.”

Junior Kadie Colebank, usually a large impact on the hardwood, ran into foul trouble early on in the contest.

“I want to be out there on the court, with my team, trying to help us come back into the game and build a lead, but that’s just the way the game went. Our team worked together and how we’ve come together as a group throughout this whole season. I feel like we’ve definitely become more of a team through the end of all of this.”

