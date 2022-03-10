Philip Barbour falls to Logan in first state tournament appearance

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 7 Philip Barbour rallied in its first appearance in the state tournament in program history, but fell short of advancing to the semifinals against a powerful No. 2 Logan team, 62-44.

The Wildcats kicked things off with a 9-0 run before the Colts were able to score, but Philip Barbour powered through to only trail by 13 at the half.

The Colts were able to get within ten a few times in the second half, but ultimately Logan secured the lead and advances to the semifinals with the win.

Braylyn Sparks led the Colts with 12 points, Mattie Marsh followed with 11.

Halle Crouse posted 20 points for the Wildcats. Natalie Blankenship (19) and Peyton Ilderton (10) also finished in double-figures.

No. 2 Logan faces No. 2 North Marion on Friday at 11:15 a.m. in the Class AAA state semifinals.

