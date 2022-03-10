Advertisement

WV State Police investigating homicide

West Virginia State Police are investigating a homicide.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police are investigating a homicide.

WVSP says troopers were called Tuesday evening to a suspicious death call on Carson Road near Mason.

A man’s body was found in the area.

The man was positively identified, but his identity is currently being withheld due to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Virginia State Police Point Pleasant Detachment at 304-675-0850.

