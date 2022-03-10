WV State Police investigating homicide

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police are investigating a homicide.

WVSP says troopers were called Tuesday evening to a suspicious death call on Carson Road near Mason.

A man’s body was found in the area.

The man was positively identified, but his identity is currently being withheld due to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Virginia State Police Point Pleasant Detachment at 304-675-0850.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.